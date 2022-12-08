Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.

The new base in Daingerfield adds to the LifeNet program already established in eastern Texas and is part of Air Methods, the largest provider of air medical services in the United States. The new base is located at 823 Watson Blvd., Daingerfield, TX 75638.

“LifeNet is excited to expand operations into the Daingerfield community,” said Jess Gibbs, director of specialty care services with LifeNet Air. “We will combine efforts with our existing ground crews to offer complete air and ground emergency services.”

LifeNet Air 4 flies a Bell 407 helicopter and carries top of the line equipment including a Zoll X series monitor and Hamilton T1 ventilator. They also carry blood in flight, which the crew’s trauma clinicians can administer to patients in-flight when there is a risk of severe blood loss or hemorrhagic shock. All of the clinicians and pilots have years of experience in the field and receive advanced, ongoing training.

“We are thrilled to bring air medical services to the people of Daingerfield and Morris County,” said Leslie Lovell, account executive with Air Methods. “We have great relationships with the ground ambulance crew, as well as the community at large, and are proud to bring this additional resource to our friends and families in the area. We also have the support of an additional helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane at our base in Texarkana, so the people of Morris County are well-covered.”