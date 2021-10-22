Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Airports Ready For Holidays

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration thinks both Love Field and DFW International will be ready for the busy holiday travel season. What’s more, Administrator Steve Dickson is not expecting a lack of pilots or flight attendants due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Speaking before a House panel, Dickson was aware of the massive backups at Love Field twice this year as Southwest Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights. However, Dickson blamed it on staffing issues as the airline ramps up service.

