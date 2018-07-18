Al Wins All-Star Game In Today’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce senior defensive back Chris Smith has been announced as one of 169 nominees for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, one of the most prestigious off-the-field honors in college football. To be in consideration for this award, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the All-Star Game MVP for his go-ahead home run in the 10th inning that sent the American League to an 8-6 victory. Bregman’s homer was one of a record-breaking 10 in the game, and it put the AL ahead for good, as baseball’s best put on a power exhibition in the late innings. Bregman’s Astros teammate George Springer hit one out immediately after Bregman.

When the Dallas Cowboys open training camp next week in Oxnard, California, defensive end Randy Gregory will be on hand but not yet able to practice fully. The NFL reinstated Gregory on a conditional basis on Tuesday, allowing him to be at camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work, and similar activities, but he has not been cleared to practice or play in games. He will be fully cleared to return after arrangements regarding his clinical resources in Dallas are confirmed and if he continues to abide by the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed Brandin Cooks to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $80 million. Acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, Cooks, 24, has yet to play a snap for the Rams, but coach Sean McVay liked what he saw from the receiver throughout the offseason program.

The Arizona Cardinals suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on Tuesday, according to the team. The NFL will not impose additional punishment. Test results showed Keim’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to court and police documents.