Alamo Reopens Today

The Alamo facade by Tom Reel

One of the most popular tourist attractions in the state is reopening today. Today, the doors of the Alamo will swing open for the first time in about six months. Like most places, the shrine of Texas liberty was closed due to the coronavirus. Spokeswoman Sheila Mayfield says they are now doing ticketing to help with social distancing. They did not want people standing in line.

Reservations are available online, but there will be staffing at the Alamo visitor center to help people get a time slot. The Alamo is also doing live virtual tours over zoom.