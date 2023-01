The Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a 4 day instructional week beginning in the fall of 2023. The new schedule will add 42 minutes to the school day Mondays through Thursdays, and will give students Fridays off. Staff will work 1 or 2 Fridays a month. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Breaks will remain the same.

