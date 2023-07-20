ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Alba Suspends Police Officer

Alba Police arrested one of its officers Tuesday, and Chief Juan Ramirez says they have suspended David Tipps. They charged Tipps with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault against a family member, and one count of kidnapping. Hopkins County Deputies worked a disturbance on CR 1149 near Miller Grove. That is where Tipps allegedly struck a man and his wife in their vehicle after seeing his spouse get into their car. Tipps then allegedly forcibly removed his spouse from the vehicle while pointing a firearm at the other occupants and drove off with his spouse. They hold Tipps on a $650,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     