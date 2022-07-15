Alba Woman Indicted For Stealing Over $20K

Amber Raelynn Highnote

A Wood County grand jury indicted Amber Raelynn Highnote, 35, of Alba, after they arrested her in January for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the City of Quitman. They are accusing Highnote of theft by unlawfully acquiring and exercising control over property of the City of Quitman, which reportedly went on between February 2018 and July 2021. Highnote’s official charge is theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail-level felony. She worked as the city water clerk and resigned in July 2021.