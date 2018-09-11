Aldean’s Cancelled Concert In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Variety magazine claims Carrie Underwood is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20th. Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley will be Carrie’s guest speakers

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard tells Us Weekly Magazine that he and his wife Hayley are working on a second child. “You never know! We’re gonna steadily be working on it and see what happens.”

Luke Bryan tells The Tennessean that his new Nashville restaurant has a sushi bar on the roof.

NBC claims Jason Aldean’s upcoming concert in Cincinnati has been canceled due to flooding. Large amounts of rain caused the Ohio River to rise and flood the area.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Songwriter Universe that he is a big classic rock music fan. “I’m a huge Springsteen fan; that’s my hero. I definitely studied his music and his performance a lot, so I got a lot from him. I was also a big grunge fan—a big Pearl Jam and Soundgarden fan. Also, there was a radio in our kitchen going on all that time that had the country radio on, so I was always exposed to that. So I kind of had everything. My dad was really good at playing [different music]; he had a whole record collection where he would play one song from a Motown record and while that was playing, he’d be picking out a Led Zeppelin record, and then he’d pick out a Waylon Jennings record. He just kept me exposed to everything, so I was really lucky in that respect.”

Thomas Rhett tells Billboard Magazine that his wife is extremely popular with his fans. “She’s just a ray of sunshine. Lauren has never met a stranger. There will be a bunch of girls that come through a meet-and-greet, and they’ll say, ‘I love your music, but I really just wanted a picture with your wife,’ which is pretty hilarious. She’s a very happy person, and her energy is amazing around people she’s never met. I think that’s why people gravitate toward her so much.”

Russell Dickerson tells Wide Open Country that he used to dream about being Keith Urban. “I wanted to be Keith Urban – I wanted to write songs like that. I tried, but that wasn’t totally me. As time went on, we went to record label after record label and wasn’t offered a deal. Then I realized, ‘Alright, it’s time to do me. That’s the best that I can do.'”