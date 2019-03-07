Aldean’s Special Honor In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Michael Ray tells Entertainment Focus that his music is an open book. “I wanted my story to be told more. I wanted people to know the struggles, my past, my upbringing and what got me into country music, which is why I titled it Amos after my grandfather. He taught my whole family how to play guitar and threw our family band together.”

Riley Green tells HollywoodLife.com how his song ‘There Was This Girl’ came to life. “So, me and a buddy of mine, a songwriter in Nashville, like how a lot of songwriting session go we kind of messed around for a little while and we started talking about all the dumber things that we’ve done in our lives, and the excuse we kept coming up with was…there was this girl. It sounded like a song, I like conversation titles like that too, you know, a lot of stories start out like that. We started writing the song and I actually didn’t have a record deal at the time, didn’t have a publishing deal, wrote the song me and him went and recorded it, and as I started meeting with record labels, that song kept well, everyone really liked that song.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal claims Jason Aldean will receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the ACM Awards on April 7th. George Strait, Garth Brooks, Alabama, and Loretta Lynn have also received the award.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Billboard magazine that the band tries to keep their setlists fresh for the groupies. “We have truly rabid fans, who really invest in our shows. It’s like, “Okay, we’ve got to change up the show a little bit because they’ve seen like 20 of them now!” It’s pretty crazy to look down and see that somebody you saw in Tulsa now is in Dublin, Ireland.”

Brett Young tells Songwriters Universe that he writes most of his songs on his tour bus. “We almost always write on the bus on the road now. I don’t know what it is, but I feel like it has changed the game for me in a positive way. Being at live venues and having audience energy around, there’s something about the energy and creative juices out on the road that I think have upped the game.”

The National Enquirer claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have quietly been talking about marrying. A source tells the magazine; “They’re planning a more traditional ceremony at her Los Angeles home. They’re not the type to have a huge, over-the-top celebration. Everybody knows how wild they are about each other and the marriage was just a formality.”

E! News claims former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell has moved in with Chris Lane. She posted a picture of her and Chris along with the caption; “Took a break from moving for some hockey (in my case chicken strips and a much-needed glass of wine). Also- my roommate is kinda cute?!”