All Charges Dropped Scottie Scheffler

All criminal charges have been dropped in Louisville, Ky  against Dallas-native Scottie Scheffler, the #1 golfer in the world. A Jefferson County prosecutor said said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious manner” and found that Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding was corroborated by the evidence. Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. The arresting officer has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest.

