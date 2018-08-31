All NL Alumni Invited to Homecoming Reception September 21

North Lamar ISD and the North Lamar Education Foundation are hosting an Alumni Homecoming Reception on Friday, September 21 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. Former students are invited to gather at the Stone Middle School cafeteria to reconnect with North Lamar, learn something new, and reconnect with fellow classmates. Light refreshments will be served.

Alumni are then invited to stay for the crowning of North Lamar’s Homecoming Queen, the Panther football game against the Jefferson Bulldogs, and the halftime show featuring the award-winning North Lamar Panther Band.

Tickets for the game may be purchased the week of September 17-20 at North Lamar High School or at the gate. Reserved seats are $8.00 and general admission is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

Beginning at 6:00 pm, the North Lamar Athletic Booster Club will be serving barbecue sandwiches, chips, a drink, and dessert for a $5.00 donation. Monies raised will go toward scholarships.

To RSVP for the Alumni Homecoming Reception, go to the North Lamar website at www.northlamar.net. For more information, call Carla Coleman at 903.737.2003 x 5014.