Update All Texas DMV Back Up

UPDATE – ALL DMV Systems are back up. Offices will open at noon today

Previous story

All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles systems are down statewide.

TxDMV says the outage is affecting all online and in-person services. That includes county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates.

As a result of the outage, all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers will be closed Friday.

Still no word on what is causing the system-wide issue.