Alleged Sexual Predator Arrested By Sulphur Springs Police

2 hours ago

Benito Lucio -Moreno
Hopkins County Jail

Sulphur Springs Police was notified Wednesday afternoon by Sulphur Springs ISD that an outcry from a child about an alleged sexual assault had been made on one of the campuses. CPS was then immediately notified by Detective Jason Reneau and they set up an interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Winnsboro. After the interview was conducted, a warrant was obtained and the suspect was arrested. Authorities charged 64-year-old Benito Lucio-Moreno with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

