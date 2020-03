Holly Renee Freeman Hortman

Wood County Jail

A constable and K9 found a Wood County woman in possession of methamphetamine in a school zone. She admitted to selling 15 pounds of the drugs in the Quitman, Mineola, and Alba areas. Holly Renee Freeman Hortman was booked into the Wood County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $100,000. She bonded out but fled the area and is now considered a fugitive.