Alliance Bank Limiting Lobby Services

Alliance Bank announced today March 23, 2020, that, effective immediately, it plans to operate all lobby locations with limited in-person services as part of the state and national effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Locations with drive-thru access or a stand-alone drive-thru will continue to offer most banking services. Lobby services will be limited to “appointment only” by calling 903-877-2265.

Tom Sellers, President/CEO of Alliance Bank, said, “These are unprecedented times but as always, our customers and employee’s well-being is our guiding principle. We will continue doing everything within our power to provide un-interrupted banking services to our customers. Alliance Bank, for nearly 100 years as been and remains a very well-capitalized bank and will be here for our customers with untethered access to their finances and financial needs.”

Additionally, Alliance Bank will continue offering all customers alternative banking products and services through our website/mobile app or by appointment.

Customers can:

Access accounts to see transactions, account balances and important details like account and routing number.

Deposit checks through the mobile app (Mobile Deposit).

Set up a direct deposit to have paychecks and other recurring payments automatically deposited into an account.

Make payments on loans, pay bills, and set up recurring payments (Bill Pay).

Transfer funds between bank accounts or person to person (P2P).

Open deposit accounts.

Apply for Loans.

Order debit cards or report debit card fraud on-line.

Alliance Bank’s mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Please visit alliancebank.com to enroll in online banking.

Equal Housing Lender.