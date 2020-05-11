Alliance Bank to Resume Lobby Services

Press Release

Alliance Bank announced today May 11, 2020 that, effective Monday, May 18th, it plans to re-open all lobby locations with normal (pre-COVID) operating hours.

Tom Sellers, President/CEO of Alliance Bank, said, “This was not an easy decision but with great consideration and consultation with both federal and state guidelines, as well as, the medical community, we have decided that now is the time to resume business with the “new normal.” This plan is dependent and might change based on how things progress in our markets and depending on how the spread of the virus impacts the health and safety of our communities. We are aware that there are many passionate opinions on both sides of the argument for re-opening business but felt that this was the right decision for Alliance Bank. As such, we will re-open our lobby services with our pre-COVID operating hours as of Monday, May 18th. Alliance Bank, for nearly 100 years has put our employees and customers health, safety and financial interest first, and that will not change. We will be taking extra precautions with these re-openings. We will have social distancing measures in place and will continue to offer customers options to bank by appointment, if desired. Our customer-facing employees will be taking extra steps to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and will be required to wear masks at all times. Additionally, we will be allowing customers to wear masks if they desire but may ask for identification. We will be encouraging customers to continue using our wide array of online and mobile banking services, as well as, convenience services such as drive-though and ATM’s.”

Customers can:

Access accounts to see transactions, account balances and important details like account and routing number.

Deposit checks through the mobile app (Mobile Deposit).

Set up a direct deposit to have paychecks and other recurring payments automatically deposited into an account.

Make payments on loans, pay bills, and set up recurring payments (Bill Pay).

Transfer funds between bank accounts or person to person (P2P).

Open deposit accounts.

Apply for Loans.

Order debit cards or report debit card fraud on-line.

Alliance Bank’s mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Please visit alliancebank.com to enroll in online banking.

Want more information?? Please follow us on FaceBook, Twitter (@alliancebanktx), Instagram (@alliancebanktx) or check our website (alliancebank.com) for details.

Alliance Bank Biographical Information :

Alliance Bank was established in 1927 with corporate offices in Sulphur Springs, Texas and began serving Greenville and Hunt County in July of 1990. It expanded into Wolfe City and Commerce in August of 1993. In February 1996, the bank purchased Colonial Bank of Greenville and now has (2) branches serving that community. Alliance Bank completed construction of its branch in Rockwall, Texas in October 2005 and now operates (2) branches in Rockwall. In July of 2015, the bank opened a Loan Production Office in McKinney, Texas. In November of 2018, Alliance Bank acquired First National Bank of Mount Vernon and now operates (3) branches in Mt. Vernon and Cypress Springs. Additionally, the Bank owns and operates Galyean Insurance Agency and Alliance Bank’s brokerage company-Alliance Bank Financial Services.

