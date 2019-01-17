Allred Announces Committee Assignments, Will Serve on Transportation & Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs, and Veterans’ Affairs

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), today released the following statement after earning committee spots on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“North Texans face unique challenges every single day, and it is my honor to serve on these committees and work to improve the lives of everyday folks and keep Texas on the right track,” said Allred. “We have so much to do for the American people; such as creating good paying jobs by rebuilding our infrastructure, working to provide security and stability at home and abroad, and caring for our veterans to ensure they have the resources and quality services they need.”