Alto Teacher, Coach Jailed for Improper Relationship

Cherokee County Deputies have arrested an Alto ISD teacher. Deputies executed a search warrant and charged Blake Attaway with improper relationship with a student. Attaway was a Physics and Chemistry teacher at the High School and also a coach.

