A&M-COMMERCE CELEBRATES Spring 2019 COMMENCEMENT May 10 AND 11

Texas A&M University-Commerce will hold its Spring 2019 Commencement on May 10 and 11, 2019, where 1,571 students are eligible for graduate and undergraduate degrees. Among these candidates, 36 will graduate with honors, 118 cum laude, 160 magna cum laude and 130 summa cum laude.

2019 Commencement Dates and Times:

Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m. – Masters and Doctoral – Guest ticket required

Saturday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. – College of Business – College of Humanities, Social Sciences & Arts – Guest ticket required

Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. – College of Science & Engineering – College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources – Guest ticket NOT required

Saturday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. – College of Education & Human Services – Guest ticket required

All ceremonies will be held in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce, Texas. Doors will open for guests one hour before the start of each ceremony. Innovation Rooms A and B on the second floor of Rayburn Student Center will accommodate overflow guests.

Mr. Steven Dawson, president and financial advisor at Dawson Private Wealth, will deliver a commencement address at Friday’s ceremony and Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. ceremony. Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication and a Master of Science in Management from A&M-Commerce.

Ms. Donna Freeling-Blackburn, principal at DeSoto East Middle School, will deliver a commencement address at the 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. ceremonies. Freeling-Blackburn earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at East Texas State University and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from A&M-Commerce.

An alumni reception for graduates and their families will be held immediately following each ceremony across the street from the Field House at the edge of the parking lot. Light refreshments will be served.

Find more details and information on the Registrar’s Office website<http://www.tamuc.edu/admissions/registrar/graduation/default.aspx>.