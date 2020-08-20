A&M-Commerce Education Dean Named to Leadership Fellowship

COMMERCE, Texas—Dr. Kimberly McLeod, dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Texas A&M University-Commerce, has been named an Impact Academy Fellow, joining a cohort of academic leaders chosen for their commitment to improving educator preparation.

Deans for Impact is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to elevating educator preparation programs across the country by connecting with program leaders and helping them facilitate lasting transformations to ensure that every child is taught by a well-prepared teacher.

“I am honored to be invited as a fellow with Deans for impact,” McLeod said. “I’m excited to share this learning journey with my colleagues in the College of Education and Human Services as we deepen our university’s impact and influence on teacher preparation across the state of Texas.”

Educator preparation programs face unprecedented challenges as they prepare the next generation of teachers in uncertain environments and seek to address educational inequities revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever, the field needs leaders who can foster individual and organizational learning and ensure that all children have access to rigorous, content-rich instruction—whether in-person or online.

Deans for Impact aims to fill this need through its year-long Impact Academy fellowship, which empowers dean-level leaders with skills, knowledge, and strategies to pursue instructional excellence in the face of new challenges.

McLeod is one of 17 fellows announced as part of the fellowship’s fifth cohort. Each cohort is selected through an intensive nomination and application process.

This year’s Impact Academy fellowship combines monthly virtual sessions with regular learning modules and ongoing leadership coaching from Deans for Impact members. Fellows strengthen their ability to engage faculty, staff, and K-12 school partners in a shared vision for change, grounded in a deep scientific understanding about how students learn.

Deans for Impact is committed to reflecting the broad diversity of programs preparing new educators in this country. Fellows lead institutions in 12 states from Delaware to California and Michigan to Mississippi. They represent public and private universities, minority-serving institutions and predominately white institutions, non-traditional programs and one urban teacher residency. Collectively, these institutions serve over 6,600 future teachers annually.

McLeod concluded, “We’re excited to build synergy with partnering school systems and communities on a national and international level to prepare teachers who are ready to lead with equity and an empowered mindset.”

Learn more about Deans for Impact.