A&M-Commerce Holds Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 16 And 17

COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce will hold its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. Candidates include 584 master’s students and 16 doctoral and 677 undergraduate students. In addition, 346 students will graduate with academic distinction, including 104 cum laude, 123 magna cum laude, and 119 summa cum laude.

Fall 2022 Commencement Dates and Times

Graduate School Ceremony:

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

4:00 pm.

Watch Live: https://youtu.be/RPJTz7AU2Co

Undergraduate Ceremony:

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

8:30 am.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Business

College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts

College of Science and Engineering

Watch Live: https://youtu.be/Y2xrasHjwfo

11:30 am.

College of Education and Human Services

College of Innovation and Design

Watch Live: https://youtu.be/gRtTFpNPnJw

All ceremonies will be in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce. Doors will open for guests one hour before the start of each commencement.

Guests who do not have tickets may view the live ceremony virtually at the Rayburn Student Center on the second floor.

Find more details and information on the graduation page: www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.