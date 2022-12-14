A&M-Commerce Holds Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 16 And 17

COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce will hold its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. Candidates include 584 master’s students and 16 doctoral and 677 undergraduate students. In addition, 346 students will graduate with academic distinction, including 104 cum laude, 123 magna cum laude, and 119 summa cum laude.
Fall 2022 Commencement Dates and Times
Graduate School Ceremony:
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
4:00 pm.
Watch Live: https://youtu.be/RPJTz7AU2Co
Undergraduate Ceremony:
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
8:30 am.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
College of Business
College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts
College of Science and Engineering
Watch Live: https://youtu.be/Y2xrasHjwfo
11:30 am.
College of Education and Human Services
College of Innovation and Design
Watch Live: https://youtu.be/gRtTFpNPnJw
All ceremonies will be in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce. Doors will open for guests one hour before the start of each commencement.
Guests who do not have tickets may view the live ceremony virtually at the Rayburn Student Center on the second floor.
Find more details and information on the graduation page: www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.