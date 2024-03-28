A&M-Commerce Invites you on an Operatic Adventure: “Fantasy & Farce” Opera Scenes Showcase

COMMERCE, TX—The Department of Music at Texas A&M University-Commerce invites you to immerse yourself in an enchanting world of “Fantasy & Farce” through its upcoming Opera Scenes Showcase Performance.

Taking place on April 12 and April 14 in the Jack & Lou Finney Concert Hall at A&M-Commerce, this performance promises to be an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

In this unique program, talented students from the Opera Ensemble will showcase their versatility and artistry by performing a selection of scenes from operas inspired by classic fairy tales, dramatic narratives, and comedic plots.

The opera scenes featured in this performance include a variety of well-known works by renowned composers, as well as some lesser-known gems that are sure to surprise and delight audiences. From the fantastical world of Hansel and Gretel to the hilarity of The Barber of Seville, there is something for everyone in this charming evening of music and storytelling.

Admission for “Fantasy & Farce” is free and open to the general public. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of opera brought to life by the talented students of Texas A&M University-Commerce. We look forward to seeing you there!

Venue: Music Building, Finney Concert Hall, 1614 State Highway 24, Commerce, TX

Evening Performance: April 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performance: April 14, 2024, 3 p.m.

The “Fantasy & Farce” Opera Scenes Showcase is directed by Leanne Scaggs, accompanied on piano by Laura Maxwell, and features student performers in the Opera Ensemble:

Aries Austin

Daniel Feliberty Irizarry

Emalyn Nicholson

Alijah Bass

Juni Gomez

Josiah de Rueda

Paul Beaty

Campbell Green

Julio Villeda

Kona Davenport

Sabrina Martinez

Drew Watson

Cameron Dixon

Analyse Melendez

Kristin Wood

For more information, please contact the TAMUC Department of Music at music@tamuc.edu.