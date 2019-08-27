TAMUC – Sports

A School record 58 Lions earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A total of 58 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce has been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2018-19 academic year.
A&M-Commerce’s 58 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 52 set in 2017-18. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last four academic years and have the most honorees of any school in the Lone Star Conference for 2018-19.
“Our record year of competitive success in 2018-19 is surpassed only by these phenomenal achievements in the classroom,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “It starts with the Best in Class efforts of our student-athletes. The passion and commitment to student preparedness of our Thrower Center leadership team. Our coaching staffs, and our wonderful academic campus partners – including Provost John Humphreys, each of our academic deans, and the faculty who instruct our students. This is truly an institutional recognition that caps last year’s comprehensive success perfectly.”
In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions being recognized for the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. This set the record for the most participation from institutions and the most significant number of student-athletes being nominated.
“I am very excited to see the highest number of student-athletes get recognized for their academic achievements this past year,” said D2ADA President Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University. ” The number of institutions recognizing their student-athletes’ academic achievements continues to rise. As a board, this is perhaps one of our biggest initiatives. We see the value of acknowledging academic achievements. This a way for our member institutions, through D2 ADA, to recognize our student-athletes.”
For a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
Also, the student-athlete must:
- have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
- have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work
- have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year
Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:
|Brandon Bascue
|Football
|So.
|Lauren Bentley
|Women’s Golf
|So.
|Kara Blasingame
|Soccer
|So.
|Garrett Blubaugh
|Football
|Sr.
|Lexi Bubenchik
|Women’s Golf
|So.
|Srdan Budimir
|Men’s Basketball
|Sr.
|Avery Carey
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|So.
|Ivy Carey
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|So.
|Shelley Chapron
|Volleyball
|Jr.
|Chelsea Cheek
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Jr.
|Jazsmin Coronado
|Soccer
|Jr.
|Jessika Coronado
|Soccer
|Jr.
|Riley Davidson
|Volleyball
|So.
|Princess Davis
|Women’s Basketball
|Sr.
|Katie Dean
|Softball
|Sr.
|Caitlin Duty
|Soccer
|Sr.
|Paige-Lee Garris
|Women’s Golf
|So.
|Nicole Gonelli
|Volleyball
|So.
|Blake Hartford
|Men’s Golf
|Jr.
|Kinsie Hebler
|Softball
|Jr.
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|Women’s Golf
|So.
|Dylan Henderson
|Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|So.
|Sarah Hogan
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Sr.
|Alexus Jones
|Women’s Basketball
|Jr.
|Jazmynn Kennebeck
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|So.
|Kayla Kilcrease
|Softball
|Sr.
|Michelle Kotlik
|Soccer
|Jr.
|Ruth Leach
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|So.
|Lauren Leslie
|Women’s Golf
|Sr.
|Preston Lienemann
|Volleyball
|Sr.
|Talia Lujua
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Sr.
|Carolina Machado
|Volleyball
|Sr.
|Kristov Martinez Garcia
|Football
|Sr.
|Sergio Mena Marcuello
|Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|Sr.
|Dallas Millin
|Men’s Golf
|So.
|Trevor Montgomery
|Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|Sr.
|Ta’Lyn Moody
|Softball
|Jr.
|Bina Njikam
|Volleyball
|Sr.
|Ciera Nunez
|Softball
|Sr.
|Emily Otto
|Softball
|So.
|Michael Peschka
|Football
|Sr.
|Nicholas Petitti
|Football
|So.
|Mason Ray
|Football
|So.
|Ty Reed
|Football
|So.
|Rylie Robertson
|Soccer
|So.
|Steven Sanchez III
|Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|So.
|Julia Seigerroth
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Jr.
|Alex Shillow
|Football
|Jr.
|Brianna Sims
|Softball
|Sr.
|Chealsea Slider
|Softball
|Jr.
|Brandi Stalder
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|Jr.
|Allie Thompson
|Softball
|So.
|Jaryn Wacker
|Volleyball
|Sr.
|Jaslyn Wacker
|Volleyball
|Sr.
|Maggie Waites
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
|Sr.
|Cora Welch
|Soccer
|So.
|Shelby White
|Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
|So.
Lions to be featured on ESPN3 twice in 2019 as part of Division II Football Showcase.
COMMERCE – The NCAA has announced two Texas A&M University-Commerce football games in the 2019 season have been selected for broadcast on ESPN3 as part of NCAA’s Division II Football Showcase.
The No. 13 Lions’ home game against No. 20 Midwestern State on October 12 and the road game at West Texas A&M on November 2 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s app and ESPN.com.
A&M-Commerce has had home football games televised nationally in each of the last five seasons. It has become one of the most featured schools in Division II as the program has risen to national prominence. The Lions are also the only team to be selected for two Division II Showcase games in 2019. Eighteen games have been selected in the first nine weeks of the season, with four flex games to be chosen later in the season.
“It’s always exciting to begin a new academic year and the start of Division II season,” said Terri Steeb Gronau, vice president of Division II. “We’re looking forward to highlighting the teams that will be featured in the football showcase and promoting the Division II brand on several platforms for fans to see across the country.”
“The football showcase features several great teams and matchups,” said Daryl Dickey, chair of the Division II Football Committee and athletics director at West Georgia. “It’s always fun to follow Division II football and celebrate our student-athletes for their excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”
ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices. The network is available at no additional cost to fans who receive a pay-TV subscription from an affiliated provider. The network is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones, and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.
Season tickets for the Lions’ five-game home schedule (including the ESPN3 matchup with MSU) are available at the Lion Sales and Service Box Office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, and by calling (903) 468-8756. The 2019 season begins with Student Appreciation Day and International Day on Saturday, September 7, when the Lions host Selección Nuevo León for a 6:00 pm. kickoff on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. This is A&M-Commerce’s first-ever international football game and anticipation is mounting for the first action under new head coach David Bailiff.
