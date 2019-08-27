TAMUC – Sports

Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
4 hours ago

 

A School record 58 Lions earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A total of 58 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce has been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2018-19 academic year.

A&M-Commerce’s 58 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 52 set in 2017-18. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last four academic years and have the most honorees of any school in the Lone Star Conference for 2018-19.

“Our record year of competitive success in 2018-19 is surpassed only by these phenomenal achievements in the classroom,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “It starts with the Best in Class efforts of our student-athletes. The passion and commitment to student preparedness of our Thrower Center leadership team. Our coaching staffs, and our wonderful academic campus partners – including Provost John Humphreys, each of our academic deans, and the faculty who instruct our students. This is truly an institutional recognition that caps last year’s comprehensive success perfectly.”

In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions being recognized for the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. This set the record for the most participation from institutions and the most significant number of student-athletes being nominated.

“I am very excited to see the highest number of student-athletes get recognized for their academic achievements this past year,” said D2ADA President Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University. ” The number of institutions recognizing their student-athletes’ academic achievements continues to rise. As a board, this is perhaps one of our biggest initiatives. We see the value of acknowledging academic achievements. This a way for our member institutions, through D2 ADA, to recognize our student-athletes.”

For a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

  • have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
  • have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work
  • have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:

Brandon Bascue Football So.
Lauren Bentley Women’s Golf So.
Kara Blasingame Soccer So.
Garrett Blubaugh Football Sr.
Lexi Bubenchik Women’s Golf So.
Srdan Budimir Men’s Basketball Sr.
Avery Carey Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country So.
Ivy Carey Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country So.
Shelley Chapron Volleyball Jr.
Chelsea Cheek Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Jr.
Jazsmin Coronado Soccer Jr.
Jessika Coronado Soccer Jr.
Riley Davidson Volleyball So.
Princess Davis Women’s Basketball Sr.
Katie Dean Softball Sr.
Caitlin Duty Soccer Sr.
Paige-Lee Garris Women’s Golf So.
Nicole Gonelli Volleyball So.
Blake Hartford Men’s Golf Jr.
Kinsie Hebler Softball Jr.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel Women’s Golf So.
Dylan Henderson Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field So.
Sarah Hogan Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Sr.
Alexus Jones Women’s Basketball Jr.
Jazmynn Kennebeck Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country So.
Kayla Kilcrease Softball Sr.
Michelle Kotlik Soccer Jr.
Ruth Leach Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country So.
Lauren Leslie Women’s Golf Sr.
Preston Lienemann Volleyball Sr.
Talia Lujua Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Sr.
Carolina Machado Volleyball Sr.
Kristov Martinez Garcia Football Sr.
Sergio Mena Marcuello Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country Sr.
Dallas Millin Men’s Golf So.
Trevor Montgomery Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country Sr.
Ta’Lyn Moody Softball Jr.
Bina Njikam Volleyball Sr.
Ciera Nunez Softball Sr.
Emily Otto Softball So.
Michael Peschka Football Sr.
Nicholas Petitti Football So.
Mason Ray Football So.
Ty Reed Football So.
Rylie Robertson Soccer So.
Steven Sanchez III Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field So.
Julia Seigerroth Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Jr.
Alex Shillow Football Jr.
Brianna Sims Softball Sr.
Chealsea Slider Softball Jr.
Brandi Stalder Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country Jr.
Allie Thompson Softball So.
Jaryn Wacker Volleyball Sr.
Jaslyn Wacker Volleyball Sr.
Maggie Waites Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Sr.
Cora Welch Soccer So.
Shelby White Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country So.

 

Lions to be featured on ESPN3 twice in 2019 as part of Division II Football Showcase.

COMMERCE – The NCAA has announced two Texas A&M University-Commerce football games in the 2019 season have been selected for broadcast on ESPN3 as part of NCAA’s Division II Football Showcase.

The No. 13 Lions’ home game against No. 20 Midwestern State on October 12 and the road game at West Texas A&M on November 2 will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s app and ESPN.com.

A&M-Commerce has had home football games televised nationally in each of the last five seasons. It has become one of the most featured schools in Division II as the program has risen to national prominence. The Lions are also the only team to be selected for two Division II Showcase games in 2019. Eighteen games have been selected in the first nine weeks of the season, with four flex games to be chosen later in the season.

“It’s always exciting to begin a new academic year and the start of Division II season,” said Terri Steeb Gronau, vice president of Division II. “We’re looking forward to highlighting the teams that will be featured in the football showcase and promoting the Division II brand on several platforms for fans to see across the country.”

“The football showcase features several great teams and matchups,” said Daryl Dickey, chair of the Division II Football Committee and athletics director at West Georgia. “It’s always fun to follow Division II football and celebrate our student-athletes for their excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices. The network is available at no additional cost to fans who receive a pay-TV subscription from an affiliated provider. The network is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones, and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Season tickets for the Lions’ five-game home schedule (including the ESPN3 matchup with MSU) are available at the Lion Sales and Service Box Office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, and by calling (903) 468-8756. The 2019 season begins with Student Appreciation Day and International Day on Saturday, September 7, when the Lions host Selección Nuevo León for a 6:00 pm. kickoff on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. This is A&M-Commerce’s first-ever international football game and anticipation is mounting for the first action under new head coach David Bailiff.

 

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience

Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

 

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all.

