A&M-Commerce Names New Interim Dean of the College of Business

COMMERCE, TX—The College of Business at Texas A&M University-Commerce will see a leadership change in the new year. Effective January 9, 2023, A&M-Commerce alumnus and business executive Scott Wheeler will assume the role of interim dean of the College of Business.

Wheeler is well-prepared to lead the College of Business. He has served as president, CFO and board member at multiple public and private companies across his 35-year career. An expert in managing high-growth companies, he has led mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions worth billions. Wheeler is also known for building highly productive teams, growing strategic partnerships and optimizing challenging environments.

Among his accomplishments, Wheeler has led multiple successful technology and transportation companies. He served as president and CFO of Daseke, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of flatbed freight transportation. Wheeler was also one of the original shareholders and CFO of One Source Virtual, one of the fastest-growing technology-enabled services companies in the U.S.

Respected throughout DFW and beyond, Wheeler received the Outstanding Public Company Directors Award in 2017 by the National Association of Corporate Directors and was named the 2015 CFO of the Year–Middle Market by the Dallas Business Journal.

Wheeler’s connection to the university extends across several decades. He graduated from East Texas State University (now A&M-Commerce) with a bachelor’s degree in 1980, and he has taught as an adjunct professor of finance in the College of Business for more than 11 years. He has served on its advisory board for more than 18 years and is the board’s president. In 2018, the university also bestowed the title of Distinguished Alumnus on Wheeler.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the new interim dean of the College of Business,” Wheeler said. “We will continue building on the exceptional foundation the college has established. We want to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that our students excel in the classroom and the workplace and help supply our region’s businesses with a quality workforce that is ready to contribute.”

He continued: “I have always had an affinity for A&M-Commerce as both my parents served as professors at the university. My siblings and much of my extended family are graduates as well.”

As interim dean for the College Business, Wheeler will work alongside faculty, staff and community partners to bolster graduates’ success and transform the communities the university serves.

Dr. Tammi Vacha-Haase, A&M-Commerce provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, expressed confidence that Wheeler will excel in his new role.

“I am grateful for Scott’s long-standing involvement with this university and his commitment to the College of Business,” Vacha-Haase said. “As a successful and well-respected businessman, his extensive experience and business acumen will serve our College of Business well. I am confident that Scott will provide future-focused leadership to the college.”

She continued: “Working with our outstanding faculty and integrating cutting-edge approaches and innovation, Wheeler will help ensure that our students are well prepared to compete in today’s workforce and build successful careers.”

Dr. Mario Hayek, current dean of the College of Business, announced he would step down from the position this month. Hayek has worked at A&M-Commerce as a faculty member since 2011. He was named interim dean of the college in March 2020 and was formally appointed to lead the college in November of that year.

Learn more about Scott Wheeler by viewing his Distinguished Alumnus video.