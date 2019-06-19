A&M Commerce New Partnership Plus Rangers Hammered 10-3 In Today’s Sports Update

Dwight Powell officially opted into the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is hoping to sign Powell to an extension in July.

Texas A&M University-Commerce and Under Armour have announced a 10-year campus-wide partnership extension which designates Under Armour as the official outfitter of the Lions’ varsity intercollegiate athletic programs through 2029. As part of the updated agreement, the Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel, and equipment will provide the Lions’ 14 varsity sports with on-field and off-field training gear, in addition to outfitting the coaching and athletics department staff.

The Frisco RoughRiders began second-half play Tuesday with an 8-2 loss in Tulsa. Frisco built a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Josh Altmann in the third but the Drillers rattled off all six of their runs across the next two frames to take the lead. All-Star relievers Walker Weickel and James Jones did not allow an earned run across 3 1/3 innings of work. Christian Lopes moved into a tie for the team lead in homers after hitting his eighth of the year in the eighth inning.

And the Texas Rangers lost 10-3 at home to Cleveland last night. Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly both gave up 5 runs each in the loss. Game three of that series is today on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:05.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association called Padres star Manny Machado’s one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire a “slap in the face” in a Facebook post Tuesday, Machado was suspended one game after arguing a called third strike with plate umpire Bill Welke during San Diego’s game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The MLBUA says one game is not enough. Machado is appealing, saying he did not touch the umpire.

The Chicago White Sox will extend protective netting to both foul poles this summer, committing to additional safety measures a week after a woman at Guaranteed Rate Field was struck in the head by a foul ball and hospitalized. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf spearheaded the plan, according to sources, and high-ranking officials from other teams expect it to have a cascading effect, with teams around the league pledging to extend netting.

With the NBA draft looming tomorrow night, the New York Knicks have declined a recent trade offer that would have sent the No. 3 overall draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the eighth and 10th picks. The Hawks have been aggressively exploring trade scenarios in which they would package the Nos. 8 and 10 picks to move up in the draft.

Police in South Carolina has put out a missing person advisory for former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers running back Rod Smart. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Smart — perhaps best known for his “He Hate Me” jersey in the XFL — was last seen Wednesday in Indian Land, South Carolina. Smart, 42, played in one season for the Eagles (2001) and four with the Panthers (2002 to 2005). He came to fame for his “He Hate Me” nickname, which he was allowed to put on his jersey for the XFL’s lone season in 2001.