A&M-Commerce Recognized For Commitment To First-Generation Student Success

COMMERCE, TX—The Center for First-Generation Student Success recently announced the advancement of Texas A&M University-Commerce to the third of four phases in the First Scholars Network. The First Scholars Network is an initiative to support the success of first-generation students at colleges and universities nationwide.

Through a phased, multi-year approach, First Scholars provides institutions with opportunities to radically transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures.

A&M-Commerce moved to the third phase because it demonstrated a commitment to advancing the outcomes of first-generation students through institution-wide initiatives. Upon meeting milestones in all four stages, A&M-Commerce will be eligible to earn the Champion Campus designation.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a First Scholars institution by the Center for First-Generation Student Success,” said Jayson Douglas, A&M-Commerce’s Executive Director of Student Access and Success. “This honor allows us to engage in a learning community with peer institutions, building on our strong institutional foundation to help predict our success.”

More than 275 higher education institutions have entered the First Scholars Network and are working to progress through the four phases. In addition, the Center recently announced a commitment to serving over 700 institutions through the Network in the next five years.

“The Center is pleased to welcome A&M-Commerce as a new First Scholars institution,” said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, vice president for the Center for First-Generation Student Success. “Through every step, it was evident that A&M-Commerce is not only invested in serving first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment to change how first-generation students are served radically and to employ strategies for sustainability and scale that result in intentional impact,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing their success as they drive national change and advance success outcomes for first-generation students,” said Dr. Kevin Kruger, president, and CEO of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA). The Center for First-Generation Student Success is a NASPA initiative.

To learn more about first-generation efforts at A&M-Commerce, contact Jayson Douglas at Jayson.Douglas@tamuc.edu or Dr. Ricky Dobbs, senior vice provost, at Ricky.Dobbs@tamuc.edu.

Explore the First Scholars Network and the Center for First-Generation Student Success at https://firstgen.naspa.org.