A&M-Commerce To Hold Fall 2023 Commencement On December 15 and 16

COMMERCE, TX—A&M-Commerce is gearing up for Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16. The lineup of candidates includes 638 master’s students, 25 doctoral students, and 733 undergraduate students. From these students, 385 will graduate with academic distinction, including 111 cum laude, 137 magna cum laude and 137 summa cum laude.

A&M Commerce will conduct all ceremonies in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce, Texas. Doors will open to guests one hour before the start of each event.

Tickets are required to attend, but guests without tickets may view the live ceremony virtually via the links posted below or at the Rayburn Student Center’s second-floor conference rooms.

If you have questions or accessibility concerns, please email Graduation@tamuc.edu.

Graduation Schedule

Graduate School Ceremony

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/EM-ge0u5GXw?feature=share.

_____________________________

Undergraduate Ceremonies

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Business

College of Education and Human Services

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:30 am.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/_LixLSs_Zkc?feature=share.

_____________________________

College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts

College of Innovation and Design

College of Science and Engineering

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 11:00 am.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/7LQVtaGeWYg?feature=share.

______________________________

Find more details and information at www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.