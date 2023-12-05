A&M-Commerce To Hold Fall 2023 Commencement On December 15 and 16

COMMERCE, TX—A&M-Commerce is gearing up for Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16. The lineup of candidates includes 638 master’s students, 25 doctoral students, and 733 undergraduate students. From these students, 385 will graduate with academic distinction, including 111 cum laude, 137 magna cum laude and 137 summa cum laude.
A&M Commerce will conduct all ceremonies in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce, Texas. Doors will open to guests one hour before the start of each event.
Tickets are required to attend, but guests without tickets may view the live ceremony virtually via the links posted below or at the Rayburn Student Center’s second-floor conference rooms.
If you have questions or accessibility concerns, please email Graduation@tamuc.edu.
Graduation Schedule
Graduate School Ceremony
Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
Time: 4:00 pm
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/EM-ge0u5GXw?feature=share.
_____________________________
Undergraduate Ceremonies
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
College of Business
College of Education and Human Services
Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time: 8:30 am.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/_LixLSs_Zkc?feature=share.
_____________________________
College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts
College of Innovation and Design
College of Science and Engineering
Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time: 11:00 am.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/live/7LQVtaGeWYg?feature=share.
______________________________
Find more details and information at www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.