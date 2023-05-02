A&M-Commerce to Hold Spring 2023 Commencement on May 12 and 13

COMMERCE, TX—A&M-Commerce will hold Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Candidates include 515 master’s students, 26 doctoral students and 722 undergraduate students. From these students, 370 will graduate with academic distinction, including 110 cum laude, 139 magna cum laude and 121 summa cum laude.
All ceremonies will be conducted in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce, Texas. Doors will open to guests one hour before the start of each ceremony.
Guests who do not have a ticket may view the live ceremony virtually at the Rayburn Student Center in the second-floor conference rooms or via the live links posted below.
Graduation Schedule
Graduate School Ceremony
Doctoral and Master’s Ceremony
Location: A&M-Commerce Fieldhouse
Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 4 p.m.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/
_____________________________
Undergraduate Ceremonies
College of Business
College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts
Location: A&M-Commerce Field House
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/
______________________________
College of Innovation and Design
College of Science and Engineering
Location: A&M-Commerce Field House
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/
______________________________
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
College of Education and Human Services
Location: A&M-Commerce Field House
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time: 2 p.m.
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/
______________________________
Find more details and information on the graduation page at www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.
____