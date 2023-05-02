A&M-Commerce to Hold Spring 2023 Commencement on May 12 and 13

COMMERCE, TX—A&M-Commerce will hold Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Candidates include 515 master’s students, 26 doctoral students and 722 undergraduate students. From these students, 370 will graduate with academic distinction, including 110 cum laude, 139 magna cum laude and 121 summa cum laude.

All ceremonies will be conducted in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street, Commerce, Texas. Doors will open to guests one hour before the start of each ceremony.

Guests who do not have a ticket may view the live ceremony virtually at the Rayburn Student Center in the second-floor conference rooms or via the live links posted below.

Graduation Schedule

Graduate School Ceremony

Doctoral and Master’s Ceremony

Location: A&M-Commerce Fieldhouse

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 4 p.m.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/ live/mot1MkANa48?feature=share

_____________________________

Undergraduate Ceremonies

College of Business

College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts

Location: A&M-Commerce Field House

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/ live/Nrkvh-FP8B4?feature=share

______________________________

College of Innovation and Design

College of Science and Engineering

Location: A&M-Commerce Field House

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/ live/QWTslhJGXmw?feature=share

______________________________

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Education and Human Services

Location: A&M-Commerce Field House

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 2 p.m.

Watch Live: https://youtube.com/ live/FjWhiMyIqN8?feature=share

______________________________

Find more details and information on the graduation page at www.tamuc.edu/Graduation.

____