A&M Discontinues Annual Bonfire

Texas A&M University announced on Tuesday that the Bonfire tradition that led to the death of 12 in 1999 will not return to the campus after a committee recommended its reinstitution. Texas A&M president Mark Welsh said in a release that a committee provided him with recommendations on how best to celebrate the return of the Lone Star Showdown, and one was that the university reinstates its Bonfire. Many also recommended not reinstituting it. Welsh decided that Bonfire should remain in the treasured past.
