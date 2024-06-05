Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

A&M Discontinues Annual Bonfire

Texas A&M University announced on Tuesday that the Bonfire tradition that led to the death of 12 in 1999 will not return to the campus after a committee recommended its reinstitution. Texas A&M president Mark Welsh said in a release that a committee provided him with recommendations on how best to celebrate the return of the Lone Star Showdown, and one was that the university reinstates its Bonfire. Many also recommended not reinstituting it. Welsh decided that Bonfire should remain in the treasured past.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved