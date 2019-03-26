Kevin Dobbs | Charles Goar

A&M-Texarkana Announces Basketball Coaches.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer and Athletic Director Michael Galvan introduced the university’s new basketball coaches to the community during a press conference held in A&M-Texarkana’s new gym. The gym, which will be the home of Eagles basketball, is inside the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center, which was dedicated in October 2018.

Kevin Dobbs will serve as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Associate Athletic Director at A&M-Texarkana. The 2019-2020 season will be his 12th year as a head coach as he prepares to field the first women’s basketball team in A&M-Texarkana history. He has also served as a head coach for 4 seasons in the Red River Athletic Conference, leading the women’s team at the University of the Southwest from 2011-2014.

Before USW, he was the head coach at NCAA II Pfeiffer University for two seasons, Peru State for one season, and at Black Hills State for 5 seasons. He also has 3 years of assistant coaching experience at the NCAA II level with both the men’s and women’s teams.

His Black Hills State teams won two conference championships and qualified for two NAIA National tournament berths while achieving national ratings as high as #2 in the country. His players have accumulated various post-season rewards including 2 NAIA All Americans and 17 players named to all-conference teams.

“I am truly flattered and humbled to be offered the opportunity to work for a top-notch institution and particularly for Athletic Director Michael Galvan for the second time in my career,” said Dobbs. “His leadership, reputation, and class are second to none, and I am truly flattered to be A&M-Texarkana’s Associate AD and Head Women’s Basketball coach.”

Charles Goar will be the first men’s basketball coach at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Coach Goar served as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of the Southwest from 2013-2018. The University of the Southwest, like A&M-Texarkana, competes in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

In just his second season at the University of the Southwest, his Mustangs went 20-12 compiling the most wins in school history as well as posting the first winning season in school history and defeating four nationally-ranked teams along the way.

In his 5 seasons at USW Goar’s teams notched wins over eight teams with national rankings, including a road win against 2nd ranked LSU-Shreveport.

Coach Goar began his collegiate coaching career at NCAA II University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK as the graduate assistant men’s basketball coach in 1999. From 2001-2003 he served as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Allen County Community College in Iola, KS and was the Head Women’s Basketball coach at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, KS from 2003-2004. Before joining the University of the Southwest, Coach Goar spent six years as the assistant men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Mid – America Christian University. “It is truly a blessing to be a part of this great university and this great city,” Goar commented. “We’re really excited to bring in quality student-athletes to the university. We want to win championships, but we also want to engage the community and give back.”

For more information about the basketball program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, contact Athletic Director Michael Galvan at mgalvan@tamut.edu.