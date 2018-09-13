A&M-Texarkana Coach Honored by Former University

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana Head Baseball Coach Steve Jones is being inducted into the Hall of Honor at New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU) where he coached for 17 seasons. From 1997-2014 he led the NMHU Cowboys to a school record 550 wins, two conference championships, and three conference tournament titles. His teams made the NCAA Regional Tournament 6 times and won 41 games (another school record) on three occasions during his tenure. Jones will be inducted into the Hall of Honor on Thursday, October 18 during NMHU’s homecoming week.

“Coach Jones has devoted his entire career to molding young lives and helping students to graduate,” said A&M-Texarkana Athletic Director Michael Galvan. “He has over 600 career wins, but if you ask him about them, he’ll avoid the question. He would rather talk about the many men who have gone through his program who are now in law enforcement or are coaches, teachers, attorneys, and successful businessmen. He expects his players to be as prepared for life as they are for games.”

“I’m very proud to receive this induction into the NMHU Hall of Honor. This is really just an accumulation of an extraordinary amount of hard work over 17 years from my players, coaches, administrators, the community of Las Vegas, and the State of New Mexico. I reap the benefits of receiving the honor and am truly blessed and thankful for the induction, but it is really the combined effort and support of so many others that made this possible,” commented Jones. “I think the biggest thing we have always tried to instill in our players is just learning to be outstanding young men. We talk every day about applying our daily lessons to their everyday lives- being great family members/husbands and fathers, being outstanding professionals, and just representing our core values of accountability, responsibility, and respect towards others. We want them to be at the front of the pack and not to be followers. If they pay attention and strive every day to be better at these core values, then the things that we demand on the baseball field will take care of themselves.”

Steve Jones is entering his 4th year as the head baseball coach of the TAMUT Eagles. His Eagles teams have amassed 100 wins over the three-year period and have reached post-season play in each of those years as well. Over his 20-year career as a head coach, Jones’ teams have averaged 33 wins per year and reached the post-season 18 times.