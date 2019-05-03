A&M-Texarkana Establishs Pre-Law Society

A&M-Texarkana Students Establish Pre-Law Society

TEXARKANA, Texas – A group of Texas A&M University-Texarkana students interested in learning more about the practice of law recently founded a Phi Delta Phi Pre-Law Society at A&M-Texarkana. They chartered a “hall” on campus, which is a chapter of the international organization. Originating at the University of Michigan in 1869, Phi Delta Phi is considered an international honor society and made up of student groups called “inns” and “halls.” The Phi Delta Phi “Inns” exist at law schools, whereas the “halls” are established on university campuses for undergraduate pre-law students.

TAMUT Professor of Political Science Dr. Gary Bugh is the group’s faculty adviser and explains that the Phi Delta Phi Pre-Law Society at A&M-Texarkana exists to develop students’ knowledge of the law and help them make informed decisions about pursuing legal careers. “All undergraduate students with an interest in law can benefit from learning about the diverse opportunities that the legal world has to offer,” Bugh commented. “The Phi Delta Phi hall at TAMUT will help current, and future students learn more about law school and the legal profession.”

The students hold weekly meetings on campus. They have also already hosted several law school recruiters, held fundraisers, and made a large banner that hangs in the University Center atrium. The first annual Phi Delta Phi induction ceremony was held on April 18, 2019. Guest dignitaries included Arkansas State Representative Carol Dalby and former U.S. District Judge David Folsom. Current students inducted into the hall were Brande Hewett, Christina Cummings, Abigail Heath, Darykca Yun, Brianna O’Shaughnessy, Monte Schrader, Adam Lee, William Smith, and Adrian Lowery.

For more information about the Phi Delta Phi Pre-Law Society at Texas A&M University-Texarkana contact Dr. Gary Bugh at gbugh@tamut.edu.