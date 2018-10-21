A&M-Texarkana Offers OSHA Courses

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the department of Extended Education and Community Development are bringing the OSHA construction and general industry courses to Texarkana. The first course will be OSHA 510- Occupational and Health Standards for the Construction Industry. This course is authorized by the Midsouth OSHA Training Institute. The sessions will be held at Texas A&M University-Texarkana November 6-9.

This course covers the OSHA standards for the construction industry found in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 1926 along with other relevant policies, procedures, and safety and health principles for the construction industry. Particular emphasis is placed on those areas that are the most hazardous and most frequently cited by OSHA. The cost of the course is $599.

Additional course and registration information can be found at the following link: https://www.midsouthoti.org/osha-training-courses/safety-training-courses/12510B.

The Office of Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) is a dynamic partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s region, offering advanced courses and professional certificates desired by employers nationwide and globally. Working with individuals, businesses, and industry, EECD is a partner in the development and delivery of customized curriculum to meet employment needs. The mission of the Office of Extended Education and Community Development is to deliver the professional preparation required for workplace advancement and success.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.