An Amateur Radio Field Day will be on Saturday and Sunday at Love Civic Center in Paris. Amateur Radio Operators, known as “Hams,” build, plan, organize the right skills and gear, and once a year, jerk the plug out of the wall, drag their equipment out in the open, and test their ability to communicate under emergency conditions out in the field. The public is welcome and encouraged to observe. Information about getting your own “ham” radio license will be available.