They canceled the Amber Alert issued for a two-year-old Rains County boy after finding him with his mother. Ethan Donnelley was abducted Thursday at about 3:00 pm in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475 in Point. There were allegations of neglect against both parents. Rains County Deputies say Ethan and his mother, Sylvia Lopez, had been located, and the child was safe. Deputies did not give any further information about the situation.