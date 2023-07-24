Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Amber Alert For Clarksville Girl Last Seen in Brookston

 

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Erika Anderson,AKA Erika McCarver . She was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 82 West in Brookston around 3:30am Sunday morning. She’s a white 15-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, weighing 115 pounds and is five-foot four inches tall. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-Jonathan Ramirez. He’s bald, weights 148 pounds and is 5-8. He’s believed to be driving   green 2009 Toyota Camry  with  Texas : RWW6625. They are believed to be in the Watauga.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     