Amber Alert For Clarksville Girl Last Seen in Brookston

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Erika Anderson,AKA Erika McCarver . She was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 82 West in Brookston around 3:30am Sunday morning. She’s a white 15-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, weighing 115 pounds and is five-foot four inches tall. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-Jonathan Ramirez. He’s bald, weights 148 pounds and is 5-8. He’s believed to be driving green 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas : RWW6625. They are believed to be in the Watauga.