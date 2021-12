The DPS reports that they canceled the Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old abducted in the Collin County town of Fairview. She was found safe in Balch Springs after an alert citizen spotted the girl and called the police. Authorities said she was with a 13-year-old run away from Seagoville. Investigators looking into the girl’s disappearance learned three other juvenile female runaways ranging from 13 to 17, and the missing girl was connected.