Amber Alert For North Texas 3-Year-Old

Chastity Collins

Dallas PD

Dallas Police have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who they say was kidnapped early this morning. Detectives are searching for three-year-old Chastity, Collins. She has black hair, brown eyes, and friends last saw her wearing a short-sleeve shirt, gray tights, and no shoes. The child was last seen at a 7-11 at 2400 W. Ledbetter Drive, in a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan. The vehicle had Texas license plate JJT-5997 and was stolen this morning at 12:30. If you see this child, please contact 911 or any law enforcement agency.