Amber Alert For Six Children

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old; Raylan Davidson, white, male, nine years old; Savanna Davidson, white, female, seven years old; Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, four years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, two years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, one year old.

Police are looking for Jacklyn Davidson, 31 years old, white, female, 5′6″, 115 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, and Jaime Davidson, 30 years old, white, male, 6′2″, 225 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, in connection with their abduction.

The suspects drive a black 2019 Nissan NV Van bearing Texas license plate number 9SY. Witnesses last saw them in San Antonio. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.