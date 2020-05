A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Van Zandt County teenager. The DPS says 14-year-old Willow Sirmans was last seen Monday night in Grand Saline. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, and having strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. The details surrounding her disappearance were not immediately available. Authorities say she may be with 21-year-old Austen Walker, who is 5′9″, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.