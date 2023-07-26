Amber Alert Issued By Royse City PD

Royse City authorities issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers. She’s 5’3, 110 pounds, and has black hair. She has green eyes, and friends last saw her wearing a white Colorado hoodie at about 5:00 am Saturday at a friend’s house. Royse City Police said they have no information that Sellers was abducted but are concerned for her safety, which led to the local Amber Alert. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Royse City Police Department at 972-524-4776 or 911.

Statement From Royse City PD

The Royse City Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Caylee Lynne Sellers (White/Female, 5′3″, 110 lbs., Black Hair, Green Eyes), who friends last saw on Saturday, July 22, 2023, around 5:00 am. Caylee was spending the night at a friend’s house in the 300 Block of N. Houston Street when she told the friend that her mother wanted her to come home and her mother had called an Uber to take her to her house. The friend stated Caylee left the residence and may have gotten into a black passenger car with chrome wheels. They last saw Caylee wearing a white hoodie with Colorado written on it and black pants. Caylee was carrying a black backpack with several other pieces of clothing inside. The friend reported that after Caylee left her home that she received text messages from Caylee about the ride home and ultimately received a text message stating she had arrived at her home in Caddo Mills.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, around 4:00 pm, Caylee’s mother arrived at the home on N. Houston Street in Royse City to pick up Caylee. Then, she discovered that Caylee had left the friend’s house around 5:00 am, reportedly to go home. The mother contacted Caylee’s father to see if she had gone to his home, but Caylee had not. The father checked the location of Caylee’s cell phone and determined she did not have it on, and the last known site was somewhere in the City of Euless around 7:00 that morning. Caylee’s mother contacted the Euless Police Department and drove to Euless but did not locate Caylee. Caylee’s mother contacted the Royse City Police Department, and the department entered Caylee into the computer as a Missing Person/Runaway.

The Royse City Police Department has now exhausted all leads, including possible sightings in Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Heath, Forney, Garland, and Greenville, and is asking for assistance locating Caylee Sellers. The Royse City Police Department has no information that someone abducted Caylee Sellers; however, there are serious concerns for her safety due to the length of time since anyone heard from her. The Royse City Police Department has requested a local area Amber Alert to be issued. A local area Amber Alert is new and allows law enforcement to submit a request through the Texas Department of Public Safety for an Amber Alert even when police have not verified all the criteria for a state-wide alert. They granted the demand for a local Amber Alert and sent out notifications in a 100-mile radius of where a child went missing and all adjacent counties.

Anyone with information concerning Caylee Seller’s location should call the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422 or their local law enforcement agency.

DPS asks that you call 911 if you see Sellers.