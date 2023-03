They upgraded an Amber Alert to an Endangered and Missing alert for a six-year-old Everman boy. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, has multiple disabilities, including severe developmental disorder, social disorder, physical disabilities, and chronic lung disease that sometimes requires treatment and oxygen. Everman issued a warrant for the boy’s mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who six other children from five months to 11 years old may accompany.