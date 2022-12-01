Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Ambert Alert

 

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a missing child out of Paradise, Texas. Athena Strand, 7, was last seen at 5:45 pm Wednesday in the 200-Block of County Rd 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS.

The family described Athena as a 4-foot-tall girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, and she weighed 65 lbs. Friends last saw Athena wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She also has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Athena’s location is unknown, and law enforcement believes her safety and health are in danger. Anyone with knowledge of where Athena is should call 911.

