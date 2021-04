The Paris News is reporting that LifeNet ambulance service may pull out of Red River County at the end of the year, if more funding is not obtained. The company has been in Red River County for 30 years but has been losing money lately. LifeNet is seeking an additional $144,000 from the county in order for it to stay. The company has suggested a subscription service for the households in Red River County. Just $6 per household would cover it.

