AMC Theaters Will Require Customers To Wear Face Masks After Catching Backlash For Initial Reopening Plan

AMC Theatres has reversed its original decision and will now require all of its customers to wear masks when it reopens its theaters nationwide next month. The chain originally announced on Thursday (June 18th) that it would only require guests to wear masks in areas of the country where masks are mandatory, but by Friday (June 19th) had changed that decision.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said Friday (June 19th), “This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks. At AMC Theaters, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy.” He added, “The speed with which AMC moves to revise our mask policies [is a] reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.”

AMC will also be selling masks for $1 at its box offices. The chain plans to reopen its more than 600 U.S. theaters next month with new safety and health measures in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.