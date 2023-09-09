ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
American Legion Post #30 Teams Up With Paris Lions Club At The  Red River Valley Fair

 

 

 

The Paris American Legion Post #30 and the Paris Lions  Club are excited to announce that they are teaming up to sell food and drinks at the Red River  Valley Fair. The booth is located across from the Midway.  

The Lions Club proceeds allow Lions partner with medical professionals and community  leaders to screen young children, primary school students, and adults to identify those at risk for  vision loss. Lions KidSight: Lions KidSight provides vision screening and referral services to  youth starting at the age of 6 months.  

The American Legion will use all proceeds to help local Veterans and youth. The Post  Service Officer helps vets file VA claims to get the benefits they deserve. They also sponsor  local Scouting, Hold an Oratorical contest where students can get scholarships and move up to  higher levers to receive more scholarships. They also sponsor young men to attend a statewide  program that teaches future leaders about government, civics and patriotism. All delegates are  recommended by their Teachers and Counselors and the Post grants scholarships to attend the  one-week seminar.  

Get the best food at the best prices at the Fair and assist these organization to help our  community!  

