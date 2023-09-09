American Legion Post #30 Teams Up With Paris Lions Club At The  Red River Valley Fair

The Paris American Legion Post #30 and the Paris Lions Club are excited to announce that they are teaming up to sell food and drinks at the Red River Valley Fair. The booth is located across from the Midway.

The Lions Club proceeds allow Lions partner with medical professionals and community leaders to screen young children, primary school students, and adults to identify those at risk for vision loss. Lions KidSight: Lions KidSight provides vision screening and referral services to youth starting at the age of 6 months.

The American Legion will use all proceeds to help local Veterans and youth. The Post Service Officer helps vets file VA claims to get the benefits they deserve. They also sponsor local Scouting, Hold an Oratorical contest where students can get scholarships and move up to higher levers to receive more scholarships. They also sponsor young men to attend a statewide program that teaches future leaders about government, civics and patriotism. All delegates are recommended by their Teachers and Counselors and the Post grants scholarships to attend the one-week seminar.

Get the best food at the best prices at the Fair and assist these organization to help our community!