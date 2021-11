Ardmore Police and the FBI are searching for a man accused of robbing American Nation Bank on Commerce Street in Ardmore Friday afternoon. He wore a long red wig, a red mask, a dark long-sleeve shirt with a gold reindeer on the front, dark pants, and sunglasses on their forehead. He walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. They think he is driving a red pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.