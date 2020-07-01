Americans Stressed Out About Shopping In-Store

According to new research from Kelton Global, anxiety defines the unique in-store shopping experience, with excitement and impulsivity declining significantly due to COVID-19. A poll of 2,054 U.S. adults reveals how they feel about in-store shopping:

81% of in-store shoppers report searching for additional information to assess whether it’s safe to visit a store

64% try to touch as few items as possible when shopping

55% prefer self-service over employee interaction

Among store employees, 70% say they’ve been feeling more appreciation since the start of the outbreak

Read the full report here.