Americans Stressed Out About Shopping In-Store

45 mins ago

According to new research from Kelton Global, anxiety defines the unique in-store shopping experience, with excitement and impulsivity declining significantly due to COVID-19. A poll of 2,054 U.S. adults reveals how they feel about in-store shopping:

  • 81% of in-store shoppers report searching for additional information to assess whether it’s safe to visit a store
  • 64% try to touch as few items as possible when shopping
  • 55% prefer self-service over employee interaction
  • Among store employees, 70% say they’ve been feeling more appreciation since the start of the outbreak

Read the full report here. 

