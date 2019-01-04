Morrell banner
Americans Struggle To Lose Weight Due To Lack Of Support And ‘Wellness’ Confusion

3 hours ago

 

A new report assessing the current state of weight loss in the United States explores the disparity between a public that is more aware than ever of healthy eating, yet still fighting the weight-loss battle. The report commissioned by Jenny Craig, revealed that Americans are no longer in the dark about healthy eating – as 92% believe they know the right foods to eat – yet more than half still knowingly make poor food choices daily, and two-thirds are currently looking to lose weight. The report seeks to uncover what is causing this paradox and what can be done to help. Other findings:

  • 50% say they still make poor food choices daily
  • 66% say they are currently looking to lose weight
  • 88% believe that having healthy, prepared meals would help them reach their weight-related goals
  • 75% of men and 43% of women say they are willing to try a weight loss program to help lose weight this New Year
  • Only 46% feel they have adequate support to be a healthy weight
  • 31% say they feel they do not have the support they need
  • 40% cite stress as the top reason for their weight loss struggles
  • Nearly 60% say they spend seven to 14 hours or more planning and preparing meals each week

