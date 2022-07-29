AmeriCorps Internships Available At CitySquare Paris

CitySquare Paris is accepting applicants for the fall 2022 AmeriCorps internship opportunities beginning September 6-December 22. Due to the non-profit’s growth in services to the community, they will select five interns for these paid positions.

The daily activities provide interaction with the neighbors, creating positive experiences while relating to the varied needs of the CitySquare community. They invite anyone over 17 to apply, with special consideration given to those pursuing degrees in social work, public health, sociology, psychology, and pre-med careers. Many majors require an internship before graduation, and CitySquare boasts several outstanding interns who have continued to serve in our community in other related capacities.

Interviews will begin immediately and require 32 hours per week during the Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm schedule. Interns receive pay every two weeks, and by completing the semester, they receive a $1,718.25 educational stipend to assist with their education. An intern may choose to serve multiple semesters in this program.

To apply, submit your application to: www. citysquare.org/becomeamember or call 903-706-2992 and speak with Laura Woodroof, Program Director.